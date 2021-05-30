Jacksonville church holds special Memorial Day service to remember fallen soldiers

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Seminary Heights Church of Christ in Jacksonville held a service to remember fallen soldiers for the Memorial Day weekend.

The church spent the service talking about the meaning of Memorial Day.

Kelvin Dansby, the senior minister at Seminary Heights Church of Christ, is also a veteran. Dansby said he has a deep respect for the military and adds that it is important to remember those who fought and continue to fight for our country.

“Me being a disabled veteran, I think it’s important that we recognize what our veterans have done and the sacrifices that they’ve made,” Dansby said. “In addition to that, we decided we would take that and incorporate that as well into the church and speak toward the saints that have fought the great battle.”

Dansby invited anyone up who wanted share a few words about a loved one that passed. As the congregation came up, they each poured colorful sand into a vase that honored the fallen.

Dansby said that he served in Berlin, Germany during the Cold War.