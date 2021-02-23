Jacksonville ISD to consider separation from current superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A special meeting of the Jacksonville ISD Board of Trustees will convene Feb. 25, and considering a separation from the current superintendent is on the agenda.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will discuss the “voluntary separation agreement and release between the district and Dr. Chad Kelly.”

Kelly was voted to be superintendent at a March 2015 meeting and has held the position since then.

The discussion of his departure will be held in closed session, which is not open to the public.

Once they reconvene into open session, they will “consider and approve [the] voluntary separation agreement.”

They are also slated to discuss the consideration and possible appointment of acting/interim superintendent.

Because of COVID-19, the meeting will be held digitally through videoconference. The public can access the meeting here.