JOB ALERT: American Canopies in Gladewater needs a Construction Laborer

American Canopies

Gladewater

Construction Laborer

Job Requirements:

Minimum Age: 18

Hiring Requirements: Drug Testing/Screening, Background Checks, Motor Vehicle Record Check

Education Level: No Minimum Education Requirement

Construction Experience: 6 months preferred but willing to train

Requires a Drivers’ License: No, but is preferred – Class A CDL is a plus!

Hours: Typically, Monday-Friday with some weekends required. Workday normally begins at 7:00 AM. Can expect to work overtime.

Hourly Wage: DOE (Depends on Experience)

The qualified candidate must be willing and able to perform all the following duties:

* Assist in fabrication and preparation of materials to be used on job sites

* Ensure that all materials needed are ready and loaded for the job

* Load and unload trucks

* Keep truck stocked

*Conduct pre-trip inspection of vehicle and trailer

* Prepare job site by clearing obstacles and hazards

* Put together and take apart temporary structures, such as scaffolding

* Operate and care for construction equipment, machines, and tools

* Help equipment operator and other laborers when needed

* Ability to read a tape measure

* Ability to use a variety of electrical and manual tools and machines (e.g. level, screw gun, chop saw, cutting torch, etc.)

* Ability to lift more than 40 lbs.

* Ability to work with minimal oversight but willing to follow directions closely in a timely manner

* Perform site clean-up

* Maintain equipment in a condition that does not compromise safety

$480 to $775 Weekly

Employment Type Full-Time

American Canopies is seeking an employee with construction laborer experience to join their team. Qualified candidates CANNOT BE AFRAID OF HEIGHTS! The candidate hired for this position will be working at job sites assisting with the construction of new fuel canopies and remodeling, re-imaging, repairing, and demolishing existing canopies.