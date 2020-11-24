JOB ALERT: Care.com in Bullard looking for senior-care provider

SENIOR CARE PROVIDER
BULLARD, TX
CARE.COM
FULL TIME
$10.00-$15.00 HOURLY
TRANSPORTATION REQUIRED

I need senior care provider with experience. Our care concerns are: Light Housekeeping, Meal Preparation, Companionship, Errands / Shopping, Transportation. We would prefer someone who can handle light housekeeping. Additional responsibilities include meal preparation. We’re looking for someone to provide companionship. Part of your responsibilities will include running errands. You’ll be responsible for transporting to/from appointments.

