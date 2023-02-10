Community Healthcore

Longview, TX

Mental Health Case Manager – Child & Adolescent Services Longview

RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Assist clients in identifying and articulating their requests and needs for services and supports.

* Negotiate and facilitate the array of services and supports needed to address the client’s goals and desired outcomes as identified.

* Provide behavioral intervention services, training and support to assigned caseload.

* Ensure planned services and supports are implemented and appropriately documented.

* Connect consumer with appropriate services and supports, as needed.

* Document all meetings and notes pertaining to consumer plans.

COMPETENCIES:

* Self-motivating, able to work independently.

* Strong organizational and time management skills.

* Ability to effectively communicate verbally and in writing in the English language.

* Ability to effectively collaborate with a variety of individuals, teams, and systems.

* Record data neatly, coherently, accurately, and objectively.

* Follow service implementation processes designed to meet the needs of people served and funding-source requirements.

* Emergency/Crisis Intervention skills.

* Ability to proficiently work with computers and electronic records.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

* Bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in a Human Services field, including but not limited to: psychology, sociology, social work, rehabilitation, counseling, human growth and development, physician assistant, gerontology, special education, educational psychology, early childhood education, early childhood intervention.

Registered nurses also qualify for these positions.

CERTIFICATIONS, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

* Valid Driver’s License

MINIMUM HIRING SALARY PER YEAR:

$41,600 for Qualified Mental Health Professional I (Bachelor level clinician)

$43,805 for Qualified Mental Health Professional II (Master level clinician)

$45,011 for Therapist Associate (Licensed clinician under supervision or with provisional license)

* Assignments in inpatient/outpatient clinics only require local travel.