JOB ALERT: Davis Dental Group needs dental assistant

DAVIS FAMILY DENTAL GROUP
HENDERSON, TX
DENTAL ASSISTANT
Full Time
$13 to $20 Hourly. Benefits: 401k, dental
Dental software experience, X-Ray certification, CPR certification are required

Our busy general dental practice is seeking a registered dental assistant (RDA) interested in immediate full time employment. We are looking for an individual with a very outgoing personality who likes all facets of general dentistry. Experience is desired (2-5 years) with the willingness to learn new techniques and protocols. We love our patients and providing excellent dentistry to our patient population. We are looking for a new team member ready to do the same.

