JOB ALERT: HealthPRO Pediatrics looking for special education teachers

Nacogdoches, TX
Special Education Teacher
HealthPro Heritage
FULL TIME
7.5 Hours Daily/37.5 Hours Weekly
Junior High and High School Grades

HealthPRO Pediatrics is a national leading provider of highly skilled Special Education Teachers. We hire Special Education Teachers who share our vision, work diligently, and provide best practices in Special Education that will change childrens lives for the better. If you are a passionate, talented teacher who wants to help children across the country, then maybe it is time to look at our company. The primary purpose of the Special Education Teacher is to plan for student success based on assessed needs of individual students in a school setting.

"It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment."

