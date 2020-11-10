JOB ALERT: K&M Mortgage needs a sales representative

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rusk, Texas

Sales representative – $1500+ per week
K&M Mortgage Protection Agency
Compensation is 100% commission
Full time agents work 30 to 35 hours per week $100,000-$250,000 per year.
Part time agents work 12-15 hours per week and earn $50,000 per year
The K&M Agency of Equis Financial is seeking a driven and coachable individual who is ready to start getting paid what they are worth! You will become your own boss in this expanding market and can work FULL TIME OR PART TIME.We are in search of a motivated, disciplined, entrepreneurial person who is looking to remove the cap from their income. We are looking for people wanting to work part time or full time who want to finally get paid what they’re worth. The ideal candidate will have a strong work ethic, a willingness to be coached for improvement, and not be hesitant to invest in themselves.
Apply here

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below.
Shop Goodwill Tyler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51