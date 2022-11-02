Oak Brook Health Care Center

Whitehouse, TX

CNA

Job Duties:

* Provides patients’ personal hygiene by assisting with baths, shampoos, and shaves; assisting with travel to the bathroom; helping with showers and baths.

* Provides for activities of daily living by assisting with serving meals, feeding patients as necessary; ambulating, turning, and positioning patients; providing fresh water and nourishment between meals. checking vital signs and weight; recording intake and output information.

* Provides patient comfort by utilizing resources and materials; transporting patients; answering patients’ call lights and requests; reporting observations of the patient to nursing supervisor.

* Documents actions by completing forms, reports, logs, and records. Maintains work operations by following policies and procedures.

* Protects organization’s value by keeping patient information confidential.

* Serves and protects the SNF community by adhering to professional standards, SNF policies and procedures, federal, state, and local requirements, and JCHAO standards.

* Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; participating in professional organizations; maintaining licensure, Enhances nursing department and hospital reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests, exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments and any other duties asked by Management team

Certified Nursing Assistant Skills and Qualifications:

Multi-tasking, Medical Teamwork, Bedside Manner, Infection Control, Nursing Skills, Health Promotion and Maintenance, Creating a Safe, Effective Environment, informing Others, Judgment, Pain Management, Acute/Critical Care

I HAVE FULLTIME, PART TIME AND PRN POSITONS AVAILABLE!!

Schedule: 7:00AM-3:00PM

**PLEASE COME AND APPLY IN PERSON**