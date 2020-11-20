JOB ALERT: Peltier in Longview has opening for automotive sales consultant

LONGVIEW, TX
Automotive Sales Consultant
Peltier
Paid Vacation
Healthcare benefits for our employees
Employee discounts and packages

If you’re ready to kick your sales career into overdrive, now is the perfect time to join our team of automotive sales professionals. This is an opportunity for you to turn your sales skills, excellent customer service and industry expertise into major profits. The sky is the limit for highly motivated, results-driven team players who want to not only close the sale, but to turn new buyers into lifetime customers.

