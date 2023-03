GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is warning the public of a scam call that people reportedly received about having a warrant out for missing jury duty.

The scammers have used Lt. David Falco’s name when making calls, GCSO said.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office does not call people about warrants, the office said.

“Please do not pay warrants over the phone and always contact the law enforcement agency to verify the information.” Gregg County Sheriff’s Office