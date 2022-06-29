A package of Plan B contraceptive is displayed at a pharmacy in California in 2013. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Saint Luke’s Health System was the first in the Kansas City area to announce it has stopped providing emergency contraception, including Plan B, to patients at its Missouri hospitals and clinics.

In a statement, the health system said it evaluated and made the decision following the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and Missouri’s trigger law that restricts abortion.

You can read Saint Luke’s Health System’s full statement below:

Saint Luke’s continues to evaluate the implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and the subsequent implementation of Missouri’s trigger law restricting abortion.



To ensure we adhere to all state and federal laws — and until the law in this area becomes better defined — Saint Luke’s will not provide emergency contraception at our Missouri-based locations.

The reasons for this are two-fold:

First, the Missouri law is ambiguous but may be interpreted as criminalizing emergency contraception. As a System that deeply cares about its team, we simply cannot put our clinicians in a position that might result in criminal prosecution.



Second, as a large bi-state health system, this care can be provided at our Kansas-based facilities safely, legally, and without putting our clinicians at legal risk. It may not always be the most convenient option for our patients, but for now, it is the best solution available.



Saint Luke’s will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the reproductive care we provide, including abortions for maternal medical emergencies, continues to comply fully with all applicable laws. Saint Luke’s Health System

According to Chris Nuelle at the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, “Missouri law does not prohibit the use or provision of Plan B, or contraception.”

WDAF has also checked with other health care providers and hospitals in the Kansas City metro area. As of Wednesday afternoon, there did not appear to be additional facilities that had stopped prescribing Plan B.

The University Health medical center in downtown Kansas City, meanwhile, has confirmed plans to continue providing access to Plan B.

“University Health will continue to provide emergency contraception since it is not in conflict with Missouri state law,” a representative for the health system stated.

“Our priority continues to be providing safe, high-quality healthcare to our patients.“

While mostly in Kansas, University of Kansas Health does operate some clinics in Missouri. This health system, too, will still offer emergency contraception as it reviews the change in Missouri’s law.