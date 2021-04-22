KETK, Peltier Kia Longview team up with Hiway 80 to give meals to those in need

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – At Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Peltier Kia in Longview teamed up with KETK to pass out meals catered on Thursday, April 22.

The meals were catered by Traditions for the women and family shelter as well as the men’s shelter in Longview and Triumph village in Tyler.

Cody France the general manager of Peltier Kia in Longview jumped on the opportunity to help bring meals to those in need.

“When I saw this opportunity, I just prayed about it and I just felt as soon as I saw it this is where I needed to be,” France said.

France said partnering with KETK and Hiway 80 meant a lot to Peltier Kia.

“I’ve always loved about being able to say that I work for Peltier. It is the fact that it’s not just about business all the time, we are all big on giving back to the community,” France said.

Last week, Peltier Kia was at the men’s shelter, this week Peltier was at the women’s shelter.

“It touches me personally because some of the situations these people are in, I went through growing up,” France said. “So being able to help others when they need it. I couldn’t imagine going hungry as a child or even a parent having your child not having something to eat. It really touches my heart to be able to give back to those in need.”

France emphasized the importance to give back to people, “It’s really awesome to try and get this word out to others, and I challenge others to try to get involved and give back to those in need, if you’re able to.”

Hiway 80’s Development Director, Amelia Heatherly, said that this lunch showed the community support that they have.

“This lunch just shows the community support that we do have in our communities surrounding our shelters and our programs that we provide to make a difference in the homeless and hurting population,” Heatherly said.

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission has provided food and shelter and shared the gospel with homeless men in 1955 and to women in 1998.

The Christ-centered program has helped people develop discipleship and has given them the opportunity to rehabilitate and overcome addictions, and abusive situations.

The program is 10 months and the services are provided to help them with achieving self-sufficiency.