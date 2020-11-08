KETK political analyst: Trump can pursue challenges to election results

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – James Newsom, a political analyst for KETK, said Saturday that President Trump has legal ground to mount challenges to the vote counting process.

Newsom, a senior lecturer in history at the University of Texas at Tyler, said there are questions that are yet to be answered about the voting counting process in several states, including the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The Trump administration has filed some lawsuits and has indicated it will file more pertaining to whether the election was held fairly.

Multiple news agencies, including Fox News, projected on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden had secured enough electoral college votes to win the presidency and defeat Donald Trump in his bid to secure a second term.

Biden was awarded the 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania on Saturday as the count in that state neared completion.

“Well it is not over but it certainly is going to be a difficult process from here for the president to get any traction,” Newsom said in an interview with KETK anchor Neal Barton.

Newsom said that in Pennsylvania the state supreme court has allowed some ballots received after Election Day to be counted but that legally only the state legislature can determine the deadline for receiving ballots.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has issued a temporary order requiring Pennsylvania officials to segregate ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Supreme Court will likely review whether these ballots should be counted, Newsom said.

Newsom said there also have been questions raised whether one type of vote counting machine used in Michigan and other states accurately recorded all votes.

In Georgia, where Biden won in an extremely tight race, the vote will be recounted and that the recount could result in vote total changes, Newsom said.