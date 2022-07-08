TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Friday afternoon, one of KETK and FOX 51’s biggest fans visited the station for her birthday.

Sydney Mackey was able to meet the KETK team members. According to her uncle, she can name every anchor and reporter, as well as what time they are on air.

The team showed her around the newsroom and the studio, where she got to sit at the anchor desk and assist Chief Meteorologist Carson Vickroy at the weather station.

The KETK team was so happy to make this superfan’s birthday even more special and show her first hand how the news works.