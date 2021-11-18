Kilgore Rangerettes prepare for trip to New York City to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – In the midst of practicing for their Christmas show, the Kilgore Rangerettes are packing their bags for a trip to the Big Apple.

The team was invited to perform as an opening act for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “I’ve never seen the parade in person, so it’ll be the first time being there in person, but I’ll also get to be in it so that’s a really cool experience,” said Katelyn Dickinson, a sophomore team member.

However, they will not be performing in their signature Rangerette uniforms, but instead will be given a costume to wear for their performance. A lot of hard work and time goes into an event this big, but these girls won’t actually learn their performance until roughly 4 days before they perform it in front of the whole country.

“I believe we will start learning it Sunday night or Monday morning, and then perform it on Thursday. So we don’t have a whole lot of time but these young ladies are seasoned and I know they can do it,” said the director for the Rangerettes, Dana Blair.

Katie Rock, another sophomore on the team, is from New York, so she says this opportunity is giving her the chance to finally go back home. “I remember as a child, going to the parade and watching it, so it’s an absolute honor to be able to perform in it as a Rangerette,” Rock said.

And if you would like to see the Kilgore Rangerettes perform in their annual Christmas show, “Home for the Holidays”, you can see it at Dodson Stadium on the Kilgore College campus on December 12th.