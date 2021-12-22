Kim Kardashian West asks Colorado governor to commute sentence of truck driver serving 110 years

DENVER (KDVR) – More than 4.6 million people have signed a petition asking Colorado Governor Jared Polis to offer commutation as time served or grant clemency to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who is serving a 110-year prison sentence. Among those hoping he’ll be released: Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian West said Tuesday that she “took a deep dive in to figure out what the situation is” with the case.

“Colorado law really has to be changed and this is so unfair. Governor Polis is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing,” she shared on Twitter.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison in a deadly crash on Interstate 70.

Aguilera-Mederos was driving an 18-wheeler through the mountains when he claimed his brakes failed as he traveled toward the city. He ultimately crashed into more than two dozen stopped vehicles and four semitrailers, killing four people and hurting at least 10 more.

Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of:

Six counts of Assault in the First Degree – Extreme Indifference

10 counts of Attempt to Commit Assault in the First Degree – Extreme Indifference

Two counts of Vehicular Assault – Reckless

One count of Reckless Driving

Four counts of Careless Driving Causing Death

The 110-year sentence for Aguilera-Mederos was the result of mandatory minimum sentencing laws that apply to crimes of violence, which are any offense in which a person is killed or suffers serious bodily injury.

Kardashian West shared a full thread of tweets, explaining the case and what she thinks are flaws with Colorado law.

“I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence,” Kardashian said.

Aguilera-Mederos’ family is expected to join community groups Wednesday to call for Polis to take action on the sentence.

The First Judicial District attorney has also filed a motion for the court to hear a reconsideration of Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.