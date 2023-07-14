SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 11,000 Americans died of heat-related illnesses between 1979 and 2018; do you know the symptoms of the most common heat-related illnesses, such as heat cramps, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion?

Heat Stroke

Signs of heat stroke can be slurred speech, kidney failure, and seizures. This condition can be fatal, so be sure to seek medical attention if you or someone you know is potentially having a heat stroke.

Monitor your loved ones for signs of heat-related illnesses. Image: KTAL files.

Heat exhaustion

Extreme heat can cause a person to lose minerals and fluid, causing dizziness, headache, nausea, fatigue, and vomiting. Seek emergency medical attention if you or someone you know has signs of heat exhaustion.

Heat cramps

The loss of body fluids and minerals can cause painful heat cramps, which typically affect people who work outside. Drink liquids with electrolytes to combat the demand being placed on your body by extreme heat.

If you are prone to heat illness, drink plenty of fluids and take breaks in the shade when needed. Avoid being outdoors during the peak heat hours. And pay close attention to the signs of heat illnesses because your life is on the line during climate extremes—particularly if you don’t have power after a storm and cannot use air conditioning.

Swelling

Swelling can be another sign of heat illness, and this symptom is more common in females.

It happens when the blood supply to your skin increases, causing you to radiate heat and cause fluid to move into your tissues.

Adults age 65 and over are at an increased risk of heatstroke and other heat-induced types of fatalities.

If you notice any of these signs, get out of the heat immediately.