Large section of Toll 49 to receive maintenance this week; expect delays

Area of Toll 49 undergoing maintenance

TYLER, TEXAS (KETK) — Those who travel on Toll 49 should expect travel delays the next few days because of a road maintenance project.

Crews will be putting on a seal coat and during other maintenance on the section of the highway between Texas Highway 31 and Interstate 20, said Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

The workers will be on site from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Message boards will tell motorists about the work and urge drivers to slow down, NET RMA said.