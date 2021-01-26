Law enforcement still searching for gunman after Harris County deputy is shot, wounded

News

by: Sharon Raissi

Posted: / Updated:

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No suspects are in custody Tuesday after a Harris County deputy was shot.

According to our Houston sister station KPRC, the shooting was reported at about 5:50 p.m. by Forestburg Drive and Veterans Memorial Drive. Searches for the shooter are still underway.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a deputy had been shot and was being taken to the hospital. They provided an update that the wounded deputy is alert and conscious at this time.

KPRC reported that the deputy was serving a warrant at the time of the shooting.

