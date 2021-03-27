Lawton scores two TDs, Stony Brook defeats Albany 21-7

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Ty Son Lawton rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns and Stony Brook’s defense had four takeaways as the Seawolves defeated Albany 21-7 in a rivalry game on Saturday.

Stony Brook (1-3, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association) held Albany (1-3, 1-3) to a single score despite the Great Danes racking up 347 yards of total offense to the Seawolves 251. The win earned Stony Brook the Golden Apple awarded to the victor in the in-state rivalry.

Albany was playing without redshirt sophomore Jeff Undercuffler. The duo of Braeden Zenelovic and freshman Joey Carino combined for 133 yards passing with two interceptions.

Carino came in late in the third quarter, one series after Zenelovic’s second interception, and found Chris Potts from the 9, pulling Albany as close as 14-7 going into the final period.

Stony Brook sacked Carino and forced a fumble, setting up a drive at the 4. Lawton scored his second TD of the game a play later for the final score.

The loss put a crimp in the Great Danes hopes for a second straight appearance in the FCS playoffs with one win and two games left in conference play.

Stony Brook held Albany to six third-down conversions on 17 tries, forced and recovered two fumbles and had two picks.

