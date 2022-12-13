LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Texas Tech Head Football Coach Mike Leach, more recently head coach at Mississippi State University, died on Monday, according to his family in a statement.

“We are uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life,” Leach’s family said.

Leach was taken on Sunday from Starkville, Mississippi to the University of Mississippi

Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue,” MSU said.

The Clarion Ledger in Jackson reported Coach Leach suffered a heart attack. On Monday, even

before official word of his death, Texas Tech Athletics honored Coach Leach on the end zone

score board at Jones AT&T Stadium. His image and the words “swing your sword” were

displayed on the big screen.

Leach was Red Raider coach from 2000 to 2009. He went for eight seasons at Washington State

University and then to MSU in 2020.

Leach succeeded Spike Dykes, who had been the winningest coach in Texas Tech history

before Leach surpassed him. Leach remains the winningest coach in school history.