LeTourneau University on new list of best Texas universities

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – LeTourneau University in Longview has made the list of the Top 10 colleges and universities in Texas compiled by the personal finance website Wallet-Hub.

LeTourneau a private, interdenominational Christian university, offers degrees in engineering, aeronautical science, business, education, nursing, psychology, theology and the arts and sciences. It placed No. 9 on the list.

Wallet-Hub’s Top 10 Texas colleges are:

1. Rice University

2. University of Texas

3. Trinity University

4. Texas A&M University

5. University of Dallas.

6. Southwestern University

7. Southern Methodist University

8. Baylor University

9. LeTourneau University

10. Rice University

Wallet-Hub compiled its ranking based on criteria that included admission and graduation rates, costs, campus crime, student-to-faculty ratio, diversity and median salary of graduates.

Many high schools seniors are making choices about where to attend college amid concerns about COVID-19, Wallet-Hub noted.

Data from more than 1,000 colleges were reviewed to help college-bound high school seniors choose the best schools, said a news release.