LeTourneau University on new list of best Texas universities

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – LeTourneau University in Longview has made the list of the Top 10 colleges and universities in Texas compiled by the personal finance website Wallet-Hub.
LeTourneau a private, interdenominational Christian university, offers degrees in engineering, aeronautical science, business, education, nursing, psychology, theology and the arts and sciences. It placed No. 9 on the list.
Wallet-Hub’s Top 10 Texas colleges are:
1. Rice University
2. University of Texas
3. Trinity University
4. Texas A&M University
5. University of Dallas.
6. Southwestern University
7. Southern Methodist University
8. Baylor University
9. LeTourneau University
10. Rice University
Wallet-Hub compiled its ranking based on criteria that included admission and graduation rates, costs, campus crime, student-to-faculty ratio, diversity and median salary of graduates.
Many high schools seniors are making choices about where to attend college amid concerns about COVID-19, Wallet-Hub noted.
Data from more than 1,000 colleges were reviewed to help college-bound high school seniors choose the best schools, said a news release.