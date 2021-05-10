Lightning causes chunk of Florida roadway to fly into windshield, injuring 2

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (KETK) – Florida officials say two people are injured after lightning caused a chunk of roadway to fly through their windshield Monday morning.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue, lightning struck the roadway on Interstate 10, causing a piece of the road to fly through the windshield of a truck around 7:30 a.m.

Both people in the truck were transported with injuries, officials said. They did not say how severe the injuries were.

Photos posted to the fire department’s social media pages show a huge hole in the windshield of a black Ford pickup as well as a shattered rear window.

“Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways,” Walton County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.