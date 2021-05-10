Lightning causes chunk of Florida roadway to fly into windshield, injuring 2

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (KETK) – Florida officials say two people are injured after lightning caused a chunk of roadway to fly through their windshield Monday morning.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue, lightning struck the roadway on Interstate 10, causing a piece of the road to fly through the windshield of a truck around 7:30 a.m.

Both people in the truck were transported with injuries, officials said. They did not say how severe the injuries were.

Photos posted to the fire department’s social media pages show a huge hole in the windshield of a black Ford pickup as well as a shattered rear window.

“Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways,” Walton County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Photo courtesy of Walton County Fire Rescue

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51