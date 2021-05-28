Lipcius, Russell power Tennessee past Alabama 11-0 in SEC

HOOVER, Ala. (AP)Luc Lipcius and Evan Russell both hit two-run homers and Tennessee rolled to an 11-0 victory over Alabama Friday in an elimination game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The second-seeded Volunteers (44-15) advance to face No. 6 Florida in Saturday’s semifinals. The Crimson Tide (31-24) had beaten Tennessee Wednesday 3-2 in 11 innings, the Volunteers’ seventh straight loss in the tournament.

Since then, Tennessee has won multiple games in the tournament for the first time since 2005. This one was called after seven innings under the 10-run mercy rule.

Liam Spence and Max Ferguson pushed the lead into double digits with solo homers in the sixth. Lipcius also had an RBI single.

Blade Tidwell (8-3) allowed just two hits in six shutout innings, striking out five.

Alabama starter Landon Green (3-2) gave up six runs before leaving in the third. Sam Praytor had both of the Tide’s hits.

