LIST: Christmas tree farms in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For many people picking out a Christmas tree the day after Thanksgiving is a tradition.
East Texans enjoyed a day at Danville Farms in Kilgore to pick out the perfect tree while spending quality time with their loved ones.
Around 1,500 trees were planted and ready to be sold and Danville plans to sell out this weekend.
“The Friday after Thanksgiving is our busiest day,” the manager of Danville Farms, James Robinson explained.
At Danville, customers have the chance to cut their own tree straight from the roots before they hop on a hayride while final alterations prep their Christmas staple for the car ride home.
“We have faithful customers. We have people who have been coming to the farm for 30-35 years, their children were small now they’re bringing their grandchildren. It’s just a fun atmosphere,” Robinson mentioned.
At the tree farm, Santa Clause and his Mrs. were also taking pictures with children and their families.
KETK has also come up with a list of where East Texans can go to a tree farm in their town.
- ALBA
- The Whatley Plantation – 510 Co Rd. 2373
- ATHENS
- Howdy Acres Christmas Tree Farm – 1001 Douglas Rd.
- BECKVILLE
- Merket’s Christmas Tree Farm – FM 1794
- BULLARD
- Bent Tree Farm – 910 N. Houston St.
- CADDO MILLS
- KaJiN Christmas Tree Farm -3221 Co Rd. 2508
- 4 Ceesons Tree Farm – 3233 Co Rd. 2508
- CANTON
- Yesterland Farm – 15410 I-20
- GRAND SALINE
- Lee Tree Farm and Nursery – 5837 FM 857
- KILGORE
- Danville Farms – 2000 Danville Rd.
- LARUE
- Athens Tree Farm – 9780 Co Rd. 4530
- LINDALE
- Baker Tree Farm – 22691 County Rd. 4118
- Victory Tree Farm – 19189 County Rd. 437
- LIVINGSTON
- Alexander’s Christmas Tree Farm – 10314 Highway 59 N.
- Double Creek Christmas Tree Farm – 1288 Oakdale Loop
- MINEOLA
- Wish Granted Christmas Tree Farm – 1600 Co Rd. 3265
- Sorelle Tree Farm, Inc. – 975 Co Rd. 2220
- Snow Family Farm – 488 Wellon CR 2790
- MONTALBA
- CC Tree Farm LLC – 2400 Anderson County Rd. 468
- MOUNT ENTERPRISE
- Dadda G’s Christmas Trees – 15716 US-259
- TYLER
- Plantation Pines CHRISTmas Tree Farm – 10098 County Rd 429
- The Wiggins Farm – 10098 County Rd. 429
- Premaculture Trees – 10795 FM 2015