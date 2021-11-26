LIST: Christmas tree farms in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For many people picking out a Christmas tree the day after Thanksgiving is a tradition.

East Texans enjoyed a day at Danville Farms in Kilgore to pick out the perfect tree while spending quality time with their loved ones.

Around 1,500 trees were planted and ready to be sold and Danville plans to sell out this weekend.

“The Friday after Thanksgiving is our busiest day,” the manager of Danville Farms, James Robinson explained.

At Danville, customers have the chance to cut their own tree straight from the roots before they hop on a hayride while final alterations prep their Christmas staple for the car ride home.

“We have faithful customers. We have people who have been coming to the farm for 30-35 years, their children were small now they’re bringing their grandchildren. It’s just a fun atmosphere,” Robinson mentioned.

At the tree farm, Santa Clause and his Mrs. were also taking pictures with children and their families.

KETK has also come up with a list of where East Texans can go to a tree farm in their town.