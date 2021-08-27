LIST: How many active cases of COVID-19 in your East Texas county

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases in East Texas have continued to rise this week.

Last week, there were 14,743 active cases in East Texas, according to information from the Department of State Health Services.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased by 2,172. Now, 16,915 East Texans have contracted the virus.

The rise of the Delta variant, which now makes up at least 98% of COVID cases throughout the country, has contributed to the increase of cases. Less common variants, like the Lambda variant, are starting to become more prominent in the U.S. as well.

Because of this, the state has deployed nurses to area hospitals to help staffing shortages as beds are filled.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 354

Angelina County – 1,170

Bowie County – 955

Camp County – 145

Cass County – 508

Cherokee County – 446

Franklin County – 90

Gregg County – 2,291

Harrison County – 868

Henderson County – 1,023

Hopkins County – 310

Houston County – 214

Marion County – 90

Morris County – 121

Nacogdoches County – 409

Panola County – 237

Polk County – 596

Rains County – 144

Rusk County – 585

San Augustine County – 64

Sabine County – 49

Shelby County – 197

Smith County – 3,718

Titus County – 174

Upshur County – 464

Van Zandt County – 911

Wood County – 782

The Department of State Health Services broke Texas down into several different regions, making individual data for each region available.

The East Texas area is separated into two regions: Trauma Service Area G and Trauma Service Area H.

TSA-G contains: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. The entire region, commonly referred to as East Texas, has an estimated population of 968,611.

TSA-H contains: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region, often referred to as Deep East Texas, has an estimated population of 272,151.

Hospitalizations

The current number of people in Texas hospitals from COVID-19 is 13,789.

East Texas has 2,087 people in hospitals due to the virus and Deep East Texas has 401 in hospitals.

Throughout Texas there are 7,366 available hospital beds and 303 available ICU beds.