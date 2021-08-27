LIST: How many active cases of COVID-19 in your East Texas county

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases in East Texas have continued to rise this week.
Last week, there were 14,743 active cases in East Texas, according to information from the Department of State Health Services.
Active COVID-19 cases have increased by 2,172. Now, 16,915 East Texans have contracted the virus.
The rise of the Delta variant, which now makes up at least 98% of COVID cases throughout the country, has contributed to the increase of cases. Less common variants, like the Lambda variant, are starting to become more prominent in the U.S. as well.
Because of this, the state has deployed nurses to area hospitals to help staffing shortages as beds are filled.
KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:
Anderson County – 354
Angelina County – 1,170
Bowie County – 955
Camp County – 145
Cass County – 508
Cherokee County – 446
Franklin County – 90
Gregg County – 2,291
Harrison County – 868
Henderson County – 1,023
Hopkins County – 310
Houston County – 214
Marion County – 90
Morris County – 121
Nacogdoches County – 409
Panola County – 237
Polk County – 596
Rains County – 144
Rusk County – 585
San Augustine County – 64
Sabine County – 49
Shelby County – 197
Smith County – 3,718
Titus County – 174
Upshur County – 464
Van Zandt County – 911
Wood County – 782
The Department of State Health Services broke Texas down into several different regions, making individual data for each region available.
The East Texas area is separated into two regions: Trauma Service Area G and Trauma Service Area H.
TSA-G contains: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. The entire region, commonly referred to as East Texas, has an estimated population of 968,611.
TSA-H contains: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region, often referred to as Deep East Texas, has an estimated population of 272,151.
Hospitalizations
The current number of people in Texas hospitals from COVID-19 is 13,789.
East Texas has 2,087 people in hospitals due to the virus and Deep East Texas has 401 in hospitals.
Throughout Texas there are 7,366 available hospital beds and 303 available ICU beds.