LIST: National Signing Day 2016

One of the most anticipated days of the year for high school athletes and college sports fanatics is here.
National Signing Day took place on Wednesday, February 3, and many East Texas high school and junior college student-athletes formally declared where they will continue their athletic careers with the signing of their National Letter of Intent (NLI).
National Signing Day took place on Wednesday, February 3, and many East Texas high school and junior college student-athletes formally declared where they will continue their athletic careers with the signing of their National Letter of Intent (NLI).
The NCAA manages the daily operations of the NLI program while the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) provides governance oversight of the program. Started in 1964 with seven conferences and eight independent institutions, the program now includes 650 Division I and Division II participating institutions.
The NLI is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution.
A prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year (two semesters or three quarters). The institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year (two semesters or three quarters). The penalty for not fulfilling the NLI agreement: A student-athlete has to serve one year in residence (full-time, two semesters or three quarters) at the next NLI member institution and lose one season of competition in all sports.
An important provision of the NLI program is a recruiting prohibition applied after a prospective student-athlete signs the NLI. This prohibition requires member institutions to cease recruitment of a prospective student-athlete once an NLI is signed with another institution.
The following athletes signed to play with either a junior college or four-year university:
LONGVIEW:
Jace Beasley, Southeastern Oklahoma State (football)
CARLISLE:
Dalton Sanders, Southern Nazarene University (football)
FRANKSTON:
GILMER:
Matt Caldwell, ETBU (football)
Demarco Boyd, Texas (football – already on campus)
JEFFERSON:
Jordan Gipson, East Central University (football)
Datavian Irving, East Central University (football)
PINE TREE:
KeShawn Gray, Elmhurst College (football)
WASKOM:
Chan Amie, SMU (football)
LIBERTY-EYLAU:
Arymis Johnson, Missouri S&T (football)
Thurman Morbley, Texas State (football)
MARSHALL:
JOHN TYLER:
Braylon Jones, University of Houston (football)
Adrian Harris, University of Central Arkansas (football)
Pierre Leonard, A&M Commerce (football)
Bryston Gipson, Henderson State (football)
Cordarion Johnson, Henderson State (football)
Ka’Darius, Bacone College, TBA (football)
Dejuan Beal, Bacone College (football)
James Allen, Bacone College (football)
Jamar Cuba, Bacone College (football)
Jamal Cuba, Bacone College (football)
NACOGDOCHES:
Brandon Jones, Texas (football)
Alex Gregory, Stephen F. Austin (football)
Corey Lane, TVCC (football)
Kamron Yarbrough, Tarleton (football)
ATHENS:
Ana Rodriquez, University of Incarnate Word (soccer)
Josh West, Southeastern Oklahoma State (football)
LUFKIN:
Day-Brysien Cross, Southern Nazarene (football)
Andrew Dawson, Henderson State (football)
Eric O’Quinn, TJC (football)
ALTO:
Keenan Johnson, Tulsa (football)
BROWNSBORO:
Nick Jones, Stephen F. Austin (football)
Tamrick Pace, Stephen F. Austin (football)
BECKVILLE:
Carley Lawhorn, TJC (softball)
ROBERT E. LEE:
VAN:
Aphonso Thomas, SMU (football – already on campus)
JACKSONVILLE:
Cash Cleaver, Stephen F. Austin (baseball)
CORRIGAN-CAMDEN:
La’Darius Hamilton – North Texas (football)
Bryson Crawford, Labette Community College (baseball)
Jarod Blissett, Panola College (baseball)
Blaine Tomlin, Panola College (baseball)
DAINGERFIELD:
Denzel Mims, Baylor (football)
Keke Chism, Angelo State (football)
CARLISLE:
Dalton Sanders, Southern Nazarene (football)
TJC:
Ryan Parker, TCU (football)
Kaitlyn Adams, Panola (volleyball)
Kybrian Sheridan, A&M Commerce (football)
Keenan Madden, Midwestern State (football)
Zachary Gibson, ETBU (football)
Zachary Gibson, ETBU (football)
Bryson Davis, Henderson State (football)
Tim Clay, Kilgore College (football)
Landon Peeler, Kilgore College (football)
Landon Peeler, Kilgore College (football)
Braylyn Anthony, Kilgore College (football)
Jordan Wyatt, Kilgore College (football)
HALLSVILLE:
Lance Hardman, Midwestern State University (football)
Parker Braun, Georgia Tech (football)
Zach Hunter, Henderson State (football)
Nolan Tryon, ETBU (football)
Coleton Lasseter, A&M-Commerce (football)
Roger McCuller, Harding University (football)
Lane Kennedy, A&M-Texarkana (baseball)
Zach Cochran, LeTourneau (baseball)
KILGORE:
Daria Rossum, A&M Commerce (soccer)
Ken Fagans, Kilgore College (football)
JaQuarius Smith, Kilgore College (football)
PITTSBURG:
Brian Baca, ETBU (football)
Nate Buck, Texas College (football)
Alex Carlock, Texas College (football)
Nate Buck, Texas College (football)
Alex Carlock, Texas College (football)
O’Ryan Fisher, Southeastern Oklahoma State (football)
Quinton Edney, Kilgore College (football
Hugh Fluellen, Texas A&M-Commerce (football)
Fra’Zaren Harrison, Kilgore College (football)
Damien Porter, Southeastern Oklahoma State (football)
Shon Smith, Texas College (football)
Shon Smith, Texas College (football)
ATLANTA:
Landon Simmons, Oklahoma Baptist (football)
CANTON:
Brazos Hesskew, Texas A&M-Commerce (football)
WEST RUSK:
Joe Wright, Hardin-Simmons (football)
Joe Wright, Hardin-Simmons (football)
Alex Andrews, TBA (football)
Dee Starling, Hardin-Simmons University (football)
Nick Ballard, TBA (football)
MOUNT PLEASANT:
Jace Beasley, Southeastern Oklahoma State (football)
CARLISLE:
Dalton Sanders, Southern Nazarene University (football)
FRANKSTON:
Kendrick Rogers, Texas A&M (football)
Justice Bean, Texas A&M (football – walk-on)
MINEOLA:
Justice Bean, Texas A&M (football – walk-on)
MINEOLA:
Austin Anderson, Texas A&M (football)
Riley Anderson, Texas A&M (football)
Riley Anderson, Texas A&M (football)
GILMER:
Matt Caldwell, ETBU (football)
Demarco Boyd, Texas (football – already on campus)
JEFFERSON:
Jordan Gipson, East Central University (football)
Datavian Irving, East Central University (football)
PINE TREE:
KeShawn Gray, Elmhurst College (football)
WASKOM:
Chan Amie, SMU (football)
LIBERTY-EYLAU:
Arymis Johnson, Missouri S&T (football)
Thurman Morbley, Texas State (football)
DeMarcus Pegue, Mississippi College (football)
Andre Wiley Jr., Navy (football)
Ke’Mon Freeman, SMU (football)
Denzel Green, Stephen F. Austin (track)
Ke’Mon Freeman, SMU (football)
Denzel Green, Stephen F. Austin (track)
MARSHALL:
Jaquavian Dabbs, Henderson State (football)
Justin Hart, East Texas Baptist University (football)
Brandon Jernigan, Southwestern Assemblies of God (football)
Kaylee Nickerson, Wiley College (volleyball)
Micahh Smith, Arkansas (football)
Antonio Washington, Southern Arkansas (football)
JOHN TYLER:
Braylon Jones, University of Houston (football)
Adrian Harris, University of Central Arkansas (football)
Pierre Leonard, A&M Commerce (football)
Bryston Gipson, Henderson State (football)
Cordarion Johnson, Henderson State (football)
Duntayviun Gross, Cisco Junior College (football)
Alex Birdges, Cisco Junior College,(football)
Kolby Harris, Cisco Junior College (football)
Alex Birdges, Cisco Junior College,(football)
Kolby Harris, Cisco Junior College (football)
Ka’Darius, Bacone College, TBA (football)
Dejuan Beal, Bacone College (football)
James Allen, Bacone College (football)
Jamar Cuba, Bacone College (football)
Jamal Cuba, Bacone College (football)
Dicarlo Dudley, Bacone College (football)
NACOGDOCHES:
Brandon Jones, Texas (football)
Alex Gregory, Stephen F. Austin (football)
Corey Lane, TVCC (football)
Kamron Yarbrough, Tarleton (football)
ATHENS:
Travon Fuller, Texas A&M (football)
Logan Fuller, TJC (football)
Logan Fuller, TJC (football)
Ana Rodriquez, University of Incarnate Word (soccer)
Josh West, Southeastern Oklahoma State (football)
LUFKIN:
Jerrod Johnson, TJC (football)
Jace Mahan, Mary Hardin-Baylor (football)
Erick Smallwood, Southeastern Arkansas (football)
Jaylen Dawn, Tarleton State (football)
Jace Mahan, Mary Hardin-Baylor (football)
Erick Smallwood, Southeastern Arkansas (football)
Jaylen Dawn, Tarleton State (football)
Jacory Miller, Northeastern State University (football)
Vonte White, Northeastern State University (football)
Bronson Massie, Kansas State (football)
CHAPEL HILL:
Vonte White, Northeastern State University (football)
Bronson Massie, Kansas State (football)
CHAPEL HILL:
Jeremy West, Northwestern State University (football)
Austyn Fendrick, Northwestern State University (football)
Austyn Fendrick, Northwestern State University (football)
Day-Brysien Cross, Southern Nazarene (football)
Andrew Dawson, Henderson State (football)
Eric O’Quinn, TJC (football)
ALTO:
Keenan Johnson, Tulsa (football)
BROWNSBORO:
Nick Jones, Stephen F. Austin (football)
Tamrick Pace, Stephen F. Austin (football)
BECKVILLE:
Carley Lawhorn, TJC (softball)
ROBERT E. LEE:
Zach Hall, Stephen F. Austin (football)
Isjuwan Barker, Cicso College (football)
Tyrec Grayson, Cicso College (football)
Jerry Villela, ETBU (football)
Tavon Wesley, Cisco College (football)
VAN:
Aphonso Thomas, SMU (football – already on campus)
JACKSONVILLE:
Cash Cleaver, Stephen F. Austin (baseball)
CORRIGAN-CAMDEN:
La’Darius Hamilton – North Texas (football)
CARTHAGE:
Jarrod McLin, UTSA (football)
Cagan Baldree, Texas A&M (football)
Jarrod McLin, UTSA (football)
Cagan Baldree, Texas A&M (football)
Bryson Crawford, Labette Community College (baseball)
Jarod Blissett, Panola College (baseball)
Blaine Tomlin, Panola College (baseball)
DAINGERFIELD:
Denzel Mims, Baylor (football)
Keke Chism, Angelo State (football)
PALESTINE:
Korbin Boles, Southwestern Oklahoma State (football)
Devonte Mims, Navarro College (football)
CARLISLE:
Dalton Sanders, Southern Nazarene (football)
TJC:
Ryan Parker, TCU (football)
Hayden Nichols, Angelo State University (football)
Josh Outlaw, Louisiana Tech (football)
Junior Olie, Northern Arizona University (football)
Sederian Copeland, University of Alabama-Birmingham (football)
Craig Smith, West Virginia University (football)
Andreu Kirby, Houston Baptist University (football)
Buddy Tuamasaga, Houston Baptist University (football)
Hayden Cole, University of Arkansas-Montecillo (football)
Jon Aguilar, Houston Baptist University (football)
Joshua Wheeler, University of North Texas (football)
Ken Burks, Southeastern Oklahoma State University (football)
Nathan Crouch, University of Arkansas-Montecillo (football)
Nick Foster, Washburn University (football)
Solomon McGinty, Liberty University (football)
Tedrick Lowery, University of Massachusetts (football)
LINDALE:
Tyler Segrest, TJC (football)
Amere Morris, TJC (football)
Jordan Lawless, TJC (football)
Kendrick Price, Northwestern State University (football)
Ryan Taylor, Southeastern Oklahoma State (football)
SABINE:
Dain Duncan, Southern Arkansas University (football)
WHITEHOUSE:
Trent Williams, Henderson State University (football)
Landry Mayo, Trinity College-Hartford, Connecticut (baseball)
BULLARD:
Mikah Hughes, Harvard (football – will sign Feb. 26)
THE BROOK HILL SCHOOL:
Bryant Robinson, Midwestern State University (football – will sign Feb. 8)
T.K. GORMAN:
Michael Goodwin, Trinity University-San Antonio (football – will sign Feb, 9)
Tyler Bate – Trinity University-San Antonio (football – will sign Feb 9)
Martin Guzman – Mary Hardin-Baylor (football – will sign Feb. 9)
Kristian Loving – Centenary College (volleyball – will sign Feb. 9)
Ryan Taylor, Southeastern Oklahoma State (football)
SABINE:
Dain Duncan, Southern Arkansas University (football)
WHITEHOUSE:
Trent Williams, Henderson State University (football)
Landry Mayo, Trinity College-Hartford, Connecticut (baseball)
BULLARD:
Mikah Hughes, Harvard (football – will sign Feb. 26)
THE BROOK HILL SCHOOL:
Bryant Robinson, Midwestern State University (football – will sign Feb. 8)
T.K. GORMAN:
Michael Goodwin, Trinity University-San Antonio (football – will sign Feb, 9)
Tyler Bate – Trinity University-San Antonio (football – will sign Feb 9)
Martin Guzman – Mary Hardin-Baylor (football – will sign Feb. 9)
Kristian Loving – Centenary College (volleyball – will sign Feb. 9)
Garrett Smith – TJC (football manager – will sign Feb. 9)