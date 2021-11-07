LIST: Where East Texans can receive a discount on Veterans Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Veterans Day 2021, is on Thursday, Nov. 11. As a way to honor veterans, several businesses give discounts and freebies.

KETK has come up with a list of which places that will be offering discounts and freebies on Veterans Day.

Food freebies

Cotton Patch Café – November 11, 2021 All Veterans and active military members are being offered a Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken FREE on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Cotton Patch Café if you have any questions about your Veterans Day Discount.

– November 11, 2021 IHOP – November 11, 2021 Veterans and active-duty military are being offered FREE red, white and blue pancakes on November 11.

– November 11, 2021 Chili’s – November 11, 2021 Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

– November 11, 2021 Denny’s – November 11, 2021 Veterans and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11, from 5 am to noon. Dine-in only.

– November 11, 2021 Golden Corral – November 11, 2021 Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 11 from 5 pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

– November 11, 2021 Texas Roadhouse – November 11, 2021 Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on November 11, from 11 am to 2 pm. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

Logan’s Roadhouse – November 11, 2021 Logan’s Roadhouse will be offering all Veterans a free American Roadhouse Meal From 3 pm to 6 pm on Thursday November 11.

– November 11, 2021 BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – November 11, 2021 BJ’s is serving those who have served their country by once again teaming up with Dr Pepper®, offering a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr Pepper® beverage to all current military personnel and Veterans with proof of service.

– November 11, 2021 Red Lobster – November 11, 2021 Free Appetizer or Dessert for Veterans Day: In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military, and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, November 11.

– November 11, 2021 Olive Garden – November 11, 2021 Free entrée from a special menu for each Veteran and current member of the military. Simply show proof of military service. Dine-in only. All entrées include freshly baked garlic breadsticks, and your choice of homemade soup or famous house salad.

– November 11, 2021 Buffalo Wild Wings – November 11, 2021 Veterans and service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. This offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

– November 11, 2021 Cracker Barrel – Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when dining at any location on November 11.

– Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when dining at any location Dunkin Donuts – Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.

– Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Little Cesar’s Pizza – Veterans will be able to receive one free lunch combo from 11am-2pm at participating locations.

– Veterans will be able to receive one free lunch combo from 11am-2pm at participating locations. Wendy’s – Wendy’s will offer a free coffee for veterans, active duty and family members.

– Wendy’s will offer a free coffee for veterans, active duty and family members. Wienerschnitzel – Wienerschnitzel will offer a free small breakfast combo on Veterans Day.

Non-food freebies

Great Clips – November 11, 2021 Veterans and active-duty military can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details.

– November 11, 2021 National Parks – November 11, 2021 All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission on Veterans Day.

– November 11, 2021

Discounts