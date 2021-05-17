LIVE: Funeral for fallen S.O. officer Samuel Leonard in Lamesa

LAMESA, Texas — Funeral services for fallen Concho County Deputy Samuel Leonard will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m.
Deputy Leonard and Sergeant Stephen Jones were killed in the line of duty last week when they responded to a call about a dog complaint. Deputy Leonard’s service will be held at First Baptist Church in Lamesa. Use the player above to livestream the service.
KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com were invited to carry the service live. Our condolences go out to the families and fellow officers of both.
