FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) — President Biden held a press conference in Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon, in which he discussed expanding access to health care for veterans. He also spoke with Veteran’s Administration health care providers.

During his speech, the president discussed the various issues facing veterans, including cancer from exposure to dangerous chemicals while on duty and the high rates of suicide due to mental illness. Biden emphasized multiple times the necessity of expanding care and support for all veterans across the country.

Biden concluded his speech by driving home the importance of the respect that veterans and their families deserve. “We owe you all,” he said. “Every veteran in here and every family member of veterans.”