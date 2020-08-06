Live streamed video shows priest in Beirut run for cover after explosions

BEIRUT, Lebanon (WFLA/NBC) – A live stream video caught an incredible moment of shock wave and survival during a church service in Beirut on Tuesday during the very moment a deadly pair of explosions leveled part of the city.

In the video, a priest at the Paroisse Saint Maron is seen performing a mass as part of a scheduled live stream service.

The video shows some shaking and the lights go off.

At first, the priest is concerned, but keeps moving forward with the mass.

Seconds later, the building starts to crumble and parts of the ceiling start to come down as the priest dives for safety under cover nearby.

The camera topples over amid falling debris and lands near shattered glass, mostly likely from church windows.

The warehouse explosion Tuesday sent a devastating set of explosions across Beirut’s port area, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

Both numbers are expected to rise as search and recovery efforts amid the rubble of the blast zone continue.

The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections.