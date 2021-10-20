Houston area plane crash press briefing

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KETK) – The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a press conference regarding Tuesday’s plane crash near Katy.

The crash occurred yesterday around 10:08 a.m. after the MD-87 jet failed to gain altitude while taking off from Houston Executive Airport. All 18 passengers and 3 crew members were evacuated safely.

Two people were reported to have minor injuries.

Michael Graham, board member of NTSB, says that investigators have begun interviewing passengers and crew members. The Bowing Company, Pratt & Whitney, and the Federal Aviation Administration will all be parties to the investigation along with the NTSB, he said.

Anyone from the public who witnessed the crash that has photos and/or videos is highly encouraged to email them to witness@ntsp.gov

At this time, the crash is still under investigation. The NTSB will provide updates as new information becomes available.