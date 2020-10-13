Skip to content
Local News
First responders working 18-wheeler wreck in Rusk County
One down, two to go: Second week of early voting kicks off
Tyler man charged with robbery, evading arrest
Henderson County man jailed on drug charges, outstanding warrants
Overton City divided after council approves a $50K loan for bills and employee paychecks
Video
Texas firefighter returns home after battling flames in California
Video
East Texas Leaders worry low 2020 Census response could affect future funding
Video
East Texas U.S. Attorney General works with federal law enforcement to shut down 6 fraud websites
My Point of View with Neal Barton
Video
Junior League of Longview closing Bargain Box store
3 face drug charges in separate arrests in Henderson County
San Augustine deputies find $12,000 in car, charge driver with money laundering
Cass County clerk’s office closed this week after employee tested positive for COVID-19
Tyler to hold virtual open houses Thursday to gather information for Master Street Plan
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following traffic accident Sunday in Garden Valley
Your Local Election HQ
One down, two to go: Second week of early voting kicks off
Smith County Commissioner Jeff Warr joins the over 24,700 residents who voted
State of Texas: The impact of record turnout for early voting
Video
MJ Hegar visits East Texas on first Saturday of early voting
Video
Two key Texas counties — Democratic stronghold Harris and traditionally red Denton — are setting early voting records
Crime
Ex-student teacher gets prison for nude photos to students
‘I was so scared’: Pumpkin thrown off overpass smashes through student’s windshield
Video
Tyler man charged with robbery, evading arrest
Rapper accused of fraudulently getting $1.2M in jobless benefits after boastful music video
Video
‘Glitter bomb’ sent to employee of 911 center in Pennsylvania
Video
Consumer Reports
Panera becomes first chain to label climate-friendly foods
Starburst is Texas’ favorite Halloween candy — here’s each state’s confection selection
How popular is your Halloween costume this year? Find out with Google’s “Frightgeist” tool
45-year-old wedding ring set lost after being dropped off at Kay Jewelers for repair
Video
Here are the 10 most popular items during Amazon Prime Day
Business
Overton City divided after council approves a $50K loan for bills and employee paychecks
Video
The new fastest car in the world goes 316 mph — and you can actually buy one
You can now rent an entire AMC theater for just $99
Video
‘Sesame Street’ launches a podcast to help educate kids
Here’s how you can cash in on your old iPhone
National
Texas joins Trump administration’s lawsuit against Google, arguing the company has monopoly
US spacecraft diving to asteroid for rare rubble grab
Watchman could have saved lives in California boat fire
San Francisco set to let people sue over racist 911 calls
DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis
World
Masked pope, faith leaders pray for peace and pandemic’s end
Serbia mulls Russian Defense Ministry presence
Opposition push to set up probe could force Canada election
UN urges India government to better protect rights defenders
Mexico halfway through quake restoration of old churches
Trending Right Now
Tyler man charged with robbery, evading arrest
UPDATE: Houston police officer dies after shooting, 1 injured
Weather
Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV
LeTourneau University on new list of best Texas universities
Silver Star Nation: Greatest of All Time
Travion Ates: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
KETK GIVES BACK: UT Health East Texas Air 1
Video
Renew Aesthetics: Unmask Beautiful Skin Sweepstakes
Video
Enter KETK Pro Football Challenge
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Video
Stream LIVE games on FOX from home or on the go
Video
Community Calendar
