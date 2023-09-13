EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) presented over $1.8 million in grants on Wednesday to nine organizations for veterans across East Texas.

The grants were presented by TVC Vice Chairman and Air Force veteran, Kimberlee Shaneyfelt, at the Habitat for Humanity of Smith County in Tyler.

The following organizations received the corresponding amount:

ArkTex Council of Governments: $5,000

Cass County: $300,000

Community Services of Northeast Texas Inc.: $300,000

Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District: $235,000

East Texas Council of Governments: $250,000

East Texas Veterans Community Council: $250,000

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County: $200,000

Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity: $200,000

The Salvation Army – Lufkin: $100,000

The approval of these grant in May was part of an overall grant program providing grants, totaling over $36.3 million to over 135 organizations across Texas. According to TVC, this is estimated to have served more than 81,770 veterans.

“We thank the members of the Texas Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009 and their continued support of all Texas veterans and their families,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner.