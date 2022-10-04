TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested and another is still at large after they allegedly stole copper from an East Texas petroleum production company.

The theft took place on Aug. 5 at the Arcadia Operating LLC in Titus County, which is off of Farm to Market Highway 71 near the Maple Springs and Sugarhill communities, said the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the suspects damaged a large spool of heavy electrical cable that had copper. According to law enforcement, copper theft is a felony in Texas.

Authorities began to search for the suspects after the theft was reported. The next night, officials said they saw two men return to the location driving a black Toyota pickup truck with a trailer, and they cut more of the cable.

The sheriff’s office was not able to locate the license plate, but they said the truck had other characteristics that would help them identify the vehicle. Then on Sept. 27, an investigator said he thought he saw the same pickup truck heading east on Highway 49, and the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Officials said they had information that showed this was the vehicle from the theft. James Edward McFadden Jr., 57, of Franklin County was driving the truck and was arrested for a minor traffic violation.

Law enforcement said there was probable cause that McFadden was one of the two people accused of committing the theft. He was arrested for criminal mischief resulting in damages equal to or greater than $30,000 but less than $300,000, which is a third-degree felony.

Officials said the other man they believe was involved in the crime was 50-year-old Wayne Alan Cox of Franklin County. Authorities are still searching for the man and have an arrest warrant for him for the same criminal mischief charge as McFadden.

If anyone knows where Cox is, they should contact the Franklin or Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

“Nationwide, illegal copper thefts almost always result in significant financial loss from the damages left in their wake. Titus County Sheriff’s Office intends to continue holding those who are identified and are responsible for the highest possible offenses committed during these thefts,” said the sheriff’s office.