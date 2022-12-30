PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested in connection to aggravated robberies in Palestine. Police are still looking for another man who was allegedly involved.

Ja’Maurius Demond Manning turned himself into police on Friday and is in the Houston County Jail, but authorities are trying to locate Dantrell Rashaud Beasley.

If anyone know where these two men are, they should call police at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.

On Dec. 16, two men robbed the Mini Mart convenience store and a second store called Mr. D’s on Dec. 20. Police said the men had handguns and asked for money.

They reportedly took cash from the registers, tobacco products and food. The men were also wearing dark clothes and masks.