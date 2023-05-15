RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in Leverett’s Chapel, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 4:11 a.m., RCSO and EMS responded to a call in the 9400 block of Highway 42 in reference to a gunshot victim.

The victim had a gunshot wound in the abdomen and was taken to UT Health in Tyler before being flown by helicopter to a Dallas hospital.

RCSO said the suspected shooter was taken into custody about 30 minutes after the call came in. Investigators were called to the scene and a search warrant was executed on the residence where the shooting happened.