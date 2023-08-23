CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Troup man was arrested on Tuesday in Cherokee County and another was flown to a Tyler hospital with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said they were dispatched to a shooting on CR 4625, and upon arrival found a man with gunshot wounds and the shooter, identified as Dylan Bright, 26 of Troup, was still on scene and detained.

The man was flown to a Tyler hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition at this time.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that Dylan shot the victim twice,” officials said.

Bright was taken to the Cherokee County Jail and charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon.