LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A Crockett man was arrested on Monday night and another man remains at large after a multi-agency task force in relation to the April shooting death of a man from Lufkin, officials said.

Just before 9 p.m., Trederrick Dewayne Sherman, 17, was arrested on a murder warrant at a house on Briar Lane in Crockett, according to a release.

Lufkin Police Department, Crockett Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Texas Department of Public Safety reportedly coordinated an effort to take Sherman into custody.

Sherman was the third person arrested in the case. A juvenile and Cassidy Johnson, 17, of Lufkin, were also charged with murder in the incident.

Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18, of Jasper, remains at large, according to officials.

Lufkin police said Richard Coutee was shot to death around on April 3 around 11:15 p.m. on his front doorstep in the 1100 block of Maberry Street in Lufkin.

Anyone with information on Castle’s location is asked to contact the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers online at 639tips.com or 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.