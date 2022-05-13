RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office got a report of a drive-by shooting on CR 139 North in Rusk County. They then got an evidentiary search warrant for 1195 Peterson Road in Kilgore on May 5.

While executing that warrant, officials say they seized suspected meth and a vehicle believed to be used in the shooting. The investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Jonathan Kornegay of Kilgore. He is currently in the Rusk County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony deadly conduct.

Investigators got another arrest warrant for 24-year-old Chase Kenney of Kilgore for felony deadly conduct.

“Kenney is currently a fugitive from justice,” said Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.