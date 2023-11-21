PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested and another is at large in connection to a drug investigation in Palestine.

Palestine Police Department’s Detective J. Waldon reportedly made contact with a man parked in the fire lane outside of Woodside Village apartment complex at 2020 MLK Blvd. while patrolling the area on Nov. 15. Police said the man in the vehicle, 43-year-old Cedrick Hicks, was known to the police department as “a person with a history of narcotics trafficking.” Hicks also reportedly had a child in the vehicle with him.

Hicks reportedly had six Palestine Municipal warrants and was arrested. During the arrest, police said they found a small electronic scale with traces of methamphetamine on him, and there was “evidence of marijuana use” inside of his vehicle.

“Hicks stated that he was parked in front of the apartment he shared with Surnetra Turner, 36, and Turner came out of the apartment during the arrest and took custody of the child,” police said.

In addition to his six warrants, Hicks was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 and abandoning/endangering a child, “based on his being in possession of methamphetamine in the presence of the child,” police said.

Detective Waldon drafted a search warrant for Turner and Hick’s apartment and the police department’s Emergency Response Team executed the warrant and found the apartment unoccupied the day after Hicks’ arrest.

“Detectives searched the location and found among other things, a bag of marijuana weighing approximately 18 grams with a digital scale in a drawer in the kitchen, and approximately an ounce of methamphetamine hidden under a bag of cereal in a cereal box in the kitchen,” according to police. “There was evidence that several children lived in the apartment.”

Hicks and Turner were charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 in a drug free zone, due to the apartment being within 1,000 feet of a licensed daycare at the front of the complex.

Police said Hicks is in the Anderson County Jail and Turner has an active warrant for her arrest. People are asked to contact the Palestine Police Department with any details on her whereabouts.