POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested in Polk County after allegedly shooting another man in the arm.

According to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons, 36-year-old Casey Vines of Livingston was arrested after authorities were called to a shooting near 1143 Rhetts Run, in Southland Plantation.

Deputies found 34-year-old Dakota Hancock of Livingston sitting in the yard with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. He was taken to a local hospital then flown to a Houston hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 936-327-6810.