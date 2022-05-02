CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested outside of the Van Zandt County courthouse on Sunday evening after allegedly making a threat on social media.

According to authorities, David Anthony Damate-Graves was making threats of violence with a firearm on a Facebook post. A screenshot posted by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office showed Damate-Graves posted the following:

“Sitting here waiting for my final moment tomorrow is going to finally bring the world some relief knowing that it will be finally rid of the life that is mine god speed every one this bottle of whisky is for everyone I have harmed spoil alert the rain of lead will cover the square if I were y’all stay away from the downtown court house tomorrow.”

Canton PD and VZCSO worked together to get warrants and attempted to locate Damate-Graves. When they didn’t initially find him, the sheriff’s office, Canton PD and Precinct 2 Constables Office took positions in the Canton Square.

At approximately 7:50 a.m., Damate-Graves was seen in front of the courthouse and was immediately taken into custody. He was arrested without incident and charged with terroristic threat.

“He did have a plastic toy firearm in his possession modified to resemble a real firearm,” a post by VZCSO said.