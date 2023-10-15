SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A suspect was recently arrested by Smith County officials in connection to the alleged illegal dumping of over 200 pounds of sheetrock, housing trim and lumber, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

A Smith County Game Warden was called about the materials being dumbed along the side of a bridge and creek on the caller’s property. The warden reportedly found a box with a barcode among the trash and was able to link that back to who originally purchased the materials.

The materials were from a recent home remodel that a homeowner completed for his family, and that he had paid someone “familiar with his family” to haul off the unused materials, according to a TPWD press release.

Officials said the suspect kept the money and dumped the trash on the private property. Smith County Sheriff’s Office environmental deputies and the game warden arrested the suspect for felony commercial dumping over 200 pounds.

The suspect had additional building materials and trash in their truck, officials said. The TPWD’s Oct. 12 press release did not identify the suspect, when they were arrested or when the trash was reportedly dumped.