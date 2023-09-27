LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested for arson early Wednesday morning in Longview after their home caught fire.

According to Longview Fire Department, they responded to the scene at 404 East Shofner around 3 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

Crews reportedly found heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from two windows on the rear corner of the house.

“The room of origin was determined to be in a back bedroom and the fire had spread into the attic,” officials said. “There were no reported injuries.”

Officials said that crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes, and the lone occupant of the home was questioned and later arrested for arson.

Longview fire responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.