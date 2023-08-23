LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested for arson after a Tuesday house fire in Longview.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the scene at 1600 Alpine Road and reported when they arrived to have found heavy smoke and fire conditions with the possibility of someone still inside.

“Once the person who was thought to be in the structure was located in a detached garage a defensive attack was initiated due to the instability of the structure, which later suffered a partial roof collapse,” officials said.

One firefighter was treated on scene for a burn injury, and the person found in the detached garage was later arrested for arson and taken to the Gregg County Jail.

Longview fire responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.