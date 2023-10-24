SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A person was arrested in Smith County for illegal dumping after materials were found along a bridge and creek on private property.

The Texas Game Wardens announced on Tuesday that a Smith County Game Warden received a call earlier this year from a landowner about the dumped materials. The materials included:

Sheetrock

Housing trim

Two by fours

Various plastic items

“Among the litter, the warden found a box with a bar code,” Texas Game Wardens said. “He used it to track down a local store where the supplies were purchased and traced it to a credit card.”

Officials said the warden interviewed the owner of the card who recently did a home remodel for his family. He reportedly told the warden he paid someone familiar to the family to haul their materials and trash.

“Unfortunately, the suspect kept the money and dumped the trash onto private property,” officials said.

According to the Texas Game Wardens, the suspect was arrested for commercial dumping over 200 pounds, and their truck contained more building materials and trash.