VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of an East Texas man in connection with a Canton shooting incident on Sunday.

On Sunday, Canton police and Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at an address on State Highway 64 near Canton. Officials reportedly found a male standing outside shooting a firearm and at one point he allegedly shot in the direction of officers. No one was injured.

Richard Homer, 64, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and disorderly conduct discharging firearm and has since bonded out on a $100,000 combined bond, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.