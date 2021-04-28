Man turns himself in following hostage situation Wednesday morning in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is now in custody Wednesday afternoon following a possible hostage situation in Gregg County earlier in the morning.

This is the area in which Gregg Counties were searching for person on Wednesday

The call initially came in a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday, asking for a welfare check on the 300 block of Lonesome Pine in North Gregg County, near 449.

While officers were on the way to the scene, another call said it could be a hostage situation.

According to Lieutenant Josh Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived in minutes and found that the person had fled.

The person responsible for the crime has been taken into custody. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect turned himself at the department.

His name and what he will be charged with has not been released at this time.

There was an adult female and two children at the scene. The adult has minor injuries considered non-life threatening and was taken to a hospital, and the children were unharmed, according to Tubb.

Tubb said that everyone is safe at this time.